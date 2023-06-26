Library’s book club selection for July is ‘The Island of Sea Women’

Group to meet up and discuss book Wednesday, July 19

–The Paso Robles Library Book Club members will delve into “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See this July.

About the book

Mi-ja and Young-sook, two girls living on the Korean island of Jeju, are best friends who come from vastly different backgrounds. When they are old enough, they begin working in the sea with their village’s all-female diving collective. As the girls start their positions as divers, they know they are beginning a life of excitement and responsibility—but also danger. Little do the two friends know that forces outside their control will push their friendship to the breaking point.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. The activity is designed for ages 16+.

