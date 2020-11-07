Library’s book group selection for December is ‘Murder for Christmas’

–Kick off the Paso Robles Library’s new “Caught Read- Handed” Mystery Reading Challenge, beginning Dec. 1, with Murder for Christmas by Frances Duncan, available in print from the library’s collection and also as an eBook through the Hoopla digital platform, then join the Zoom discussion on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

When Mordecai Tremaine arrives at the country retreat of one Benedict Grame on Christmas Eve, he discovers that the revelries are in full swing in the sleepy village of Sherbroome—but so, too, are tensions among the assortment of guests. When midnight strikes, the partygoers discover that presents aren’t the only things nestled under the tree—there’s a dead body that bears a striking resemblance to Father Christmas. With the snow falling and suspicions flying, it’s up to Mordecai to sniff out the culprit—and prevent anyone else from getting murder for Christmas.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the ZOOM meetup information. For ages 16 and up.

