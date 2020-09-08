Library’s Cookbook Club to feature Ciderhouse Cookbook for October

–On Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., the Library’s Cookbook Club will meet up to discuss Ciderhouse Cookbook by Jonathan Carr.

Inspired by the full flavors emanating from their idyllic ciderhouse located in the heart of a rustic New England apple orchard, Jonathan Carr and Nicole Blum’s recipes, developed in collaboration with chef Andrea Blum, celebrate the versatility of fresh cider in all its forms.

With 127 cider-enriched recipes, Ciderhouse Cookbook also teaches home cooks how to make a full array of traditional cider products, including cider syrups, molasses, vinegars, shrubs, and switchels, as well as apple preserves.

To participate in the class, simply access the cookbook from the library’s hoopla collection, choose a recipe to make, try it out, then attend the Zoom meet up to discuss the book and the successes (or challenges) with the recipes tried.

Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meet up information. For ages 16+.

