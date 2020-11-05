Library’s December craft is a mystery

–In keeping with the Paso Robles Library’s new “Caught Read- Handed” Mystery Reading Challenge, December’s adult craft is under wraps, but here are some clues:

The craft kit will contain a ping pong ball, a pompom, and a sock

There is no sewing involved

It will be something Christmas-y that has a big nose

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants by Dec. 9 to receive craft kit materials and information about the Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Zoom meetup. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

