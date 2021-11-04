Library’s featured book for December is ‘The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend’

Zoom discussion happening Thursday, Dec. 16

– The Paso Robles library’s book group will read, “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend,” by Katarina Bivald for December.

About the book

Once you let a book into your life the most unexpected things can happen. Broken Wheel, Iowa, has never seen anyone like Sara. She traveled all the way from Sweden just to meet her book-loving pen pal, Amy, but when she arrives, she finds Amy’s funeral guests just leaving. The residents of Broken Wheel are happy to look after their bewildered visitor―there’s not much else to do in a dying small town that’s almost beyond repair. You certainly wouldn’t open a somewhat bookstore with Sara the tourist in charge. Or would you? New York Times Bestseller The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald is a sweet, smart, and uplifting story about how books find us, change us, and connect us.

Join the Library Book Group Zoom discussion on Thursday, Dec. 16, 6-7 p.m. Registration is required for each participant. This title is available in print, large print, and book on CD through the Black Gold Library System and as an eBook or audiobook on the OverDrive digital platform.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

