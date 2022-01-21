Library’s ‘Good Read’ for February is ‘The Paper Palace’ by Miranda Heller

Library Book Group’s title explores February’s theme of ‘desire’

– The Paso Robles Library Book Group’s “Good Read” for February is “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Heller. The book will explore the February theme for the library which is “desire.”

About the book

Elle, a fifty-year-old happily married mother of three, awakens at “The Paper Palace”—the family summer place that she has visited every summer of her life having done something the night before with Jonas that will force her to decide between the life she has made with her genuinely beloved husband, Peter, and the life she always imagined she would have had with her childhood love, Jonas. As Heller colors in the experiences that have led Elle to this day, we arrive at her ultimate decision with all its complexity. Tender yet devastating, The Paper Palace considers the tensions between desire and dignity, the legacies of abuse, and the crimes and misdemeanors of families.

Join the Library Book Group Zoom discussion on Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-7 p.m. Registration is required for each participant. This title is available in various formats through the Black Gold Library System and the OverDrive digital platform.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

