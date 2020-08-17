Library’s Good Read in September is ‘The Revisioners’

–The Paso Robles City Library’s Book Group will meet via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 7-8 p.m. to discuss The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton.

In this New York Times Notable Book of the Year selection, the year is 1924, and Josephine is the proud owner of a thriving farm. As a child, she channeled otherworldly power to free herself from slavery. Now her new neighbor, a white woman named Charlotte, seeks her company, and an uneasy friendship grows between them. But Charlotte has also sought solace in the Ku Klux Klan, a relationship that jeopardizes Josephine’s family. Nearly one hundred years later, Josephine’s descendant, Ava, is a single mother who has just lost her job. She moves in with her white grandmother, Martha, a wealthy but lonely woman who pays Ava to be her companion. But Martha’s behavior soon becomes erratic, then threatening, and Ava must escape before her story and Josephine’s converge.

The Revisioners explores the depths of women’s relationships—powerful women and marginalized women, healers and survivors. It is a novel about the bonds between mothers and their children, the dangers that upend those bonds. At its core, The Revisioners ponders generational legacies, the endurance of hope, and the undying promise of freedom.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant to receive the Zoom meeting formation. This class is for ages 16+.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday, 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

