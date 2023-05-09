Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Library’s popular baby story times add second session
  • Follow Us!

Library’s popular baby story times add second session 

Posted: 6:16 am, May 9, 2023 by News Staff

Carrie and Baby Storytime

Mother Goose is twice as loose at the Paso Robles Library

– Due to popular demand, Mother Goose on the Loose, better known as baby story time, is now offered twice on Thursday mornings: 9:30 a.m. and again at 10 a.m.

Baby story time is an early literacy program for ages 0-18 months that uses nursery rhymes and songs to create positive connections between children and their caregivers. Caregivers learn about their child’s development while children learn through purposeful play.

Due to the nature of this highly interactive hands-on program, one child per caregiver present is recommended. Adults must accompany their children into the story room. Space is limited, and free admission tickets are available at the children’s desk prior to the story time.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p,m. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.