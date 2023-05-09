Library’s popular baby story times add second session

Mother Goose is twice as loose at the Paso Robles Library

– Due to popular demand, Mother Goose on the Loose, better known as baby story time, is now offered twice on Thursday mornings: 9:30 a.m. and again at 10 a.m.

Baby story time is an early literacy program for ages 0-18 months that uses nursery rhymes and songs to create positive connections between children and their caregivers. Caregivers learn about their child’s development while children learn through purposeful play.

Due to the nature of this highly interactive hands-on program, one child per caregiver present is recommended. Adults must accompany their children into the story room. Space is limited, and free admission tickets are available at the children’s desk prior to the story time.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p,m. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

