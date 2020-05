Library’s ‘Story Time Live!’ happening Wednesdays at 2

–Miss Melissa’s Storytime is now happening live on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. on the Paso Robles Library’s Facebook page.

The program includes a story or two then suggestions for a simple theme-related craft that can be modified to meet a wide range of ages and abilities. Activities are geared to preschool participants, but all ages are encouraged to join in the fun. Snap a photo or two of your craft creation and post for all to enjoy!

