Library’s summer reading program goes virtual

–The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to participate in Imagine Your Story, June 8-August 28—this year’s new and exciting virtual format of their popular Summer Reading Program.

Beginning June 8, go to www.prcity.com/beanstack.org to start your activity card. Read 10 hours and earn a drawing ticket for each hour. There will be 12 Weekly Drawings and three Grand Prize Monthly Drawings for each age group—Read-to-Me; Children; Teens; and Adults.

Want to earn more drawing tickets to better your chances of winning? That’s simple, too. Each age group will have a list of 12 home activities. Do these activities and check them off when complete. Each checked item earns one chance to win a prize!

Want to earn even more drawing tickets? Participate in online library activities to unlock a secret code! Each correct secret code earns five more chances to win a prize!

Summer in the library may look different this year but thanks to generous funding by the Paso Robles Library Foundation, library staff has been busy creating an exciting program guaranteed to bring you a summer filled with good stories, fun activities, and many more chances to win great prizes!

Library staff is on hand to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com.

