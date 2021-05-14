Library’s summer reading program will ‘color your world’

–How does reading color your world? The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to find out with this year’s virtual summer reading program, “Reading Colors Your World,” happening June 14-August 14.

Beginning June 1, register at https://prcity.beanstack.org/reader365 and begin your summer reading adventure. Read 10 hours for great prizes.

For even more fun activities, visit https://www.prcity.com/246/classes-events for more information on the library’s special summer activities for children, teens, and adults.

At this time, the Library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

