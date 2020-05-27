Library’s virtual book group a hit

–The Paso Robles City Library’s inaugural virtual Book Group meeting through Zoom was a huge success, according to the library, and continues next month on Wednesday, June 17, 7-8 p.m.

June’s title, Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur, is available in eBook format through the Library’s free digital resource, hoopla. Public access to the Zoom meeting is available only through registering for the class and registration is required for each participant. There is no charge for accessing Zoom or attending the class.

About June’s book

Brodeur’s memoir begins on a hot July night on Cape Cod when Adrienne was fourteen. Her mother, Malabar, wakes her at midnight with five simple words that will set the course for both their lives for years to come: Ben Souther just kissed me. Adrienne immediately assumes the role of confidante and helpmate, blossoming in the sudden light of her attention, and from then on, Malabar comes to rely on her daughter to help orchestrate what will become an epic affair with her husband’s closest friend. The affair will have calamitous consequences for everyone involved, impacting Adrienne’s life in profound ways, driving her into a precarious marriage of her own, and then into a deep depression. Only years later will she find the strength to embrace her life—and her mother—on her own terms.

Register for the library’s next virtual Book Group meeting and learn more about this remarkable story of resilience, a reminder that we need not be the parents our parents were to us.

Library staff is on hand to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com.

