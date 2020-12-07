Lighting of the Hanukkah menorah in Downtown San Luis Obispo starts Thursday

–The SLO Jewish community will continue its annual tradition of lighting the public menorah outside the Old Mission each night of Hanukkah at 5 starting Thursday, Dec. 10 until Dec. 17.

All members of the community are invited to join for the eight Hanukkah nights, however, the menorah lighting will be a COVID responsible event. Masks and social distancing required. Only 10 participants will be allowed around the menorah while being lit. ​Additional guests are welcome in the Mission Plaza.

The first night’s candle will be lit in memory of SLO County Board Supervisor, Adam Hill. They will honor his service to the community and his commitment to lighting the first night’s public menorah candle with the JCC-Federation and area Jewish community. Subsequent nights will be led by various area congregations and Jewish organizations. The eighth night is youth night and area families are encouraged to attend, if possible per COVID regulations.

For those who cannot attend the lighting ceremony, the JCC will be live-streaming the event on the JCC-Federation of SLO Facebook page each night of Hanukkah. They strongly encourage community members to participate in this way.

For more information visit jccslo.com. Contact the JCC at ​info@jccslo.com​ or (805) 426-5465 if you would like to attend in-person. (Reservations required.)

Share this post!

email

Related