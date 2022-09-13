Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 13, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » City lot partially closed today for parking structure feasibility study
  • Follow Us!

City lot partially closed today for parking structure feasibility study 

Posted: 7:05 am, September 13, 2022 by News Staff

parking map

Library patrons can utilize employee parking spaces in lot today without a permit

– The Paso Robles City Hall and Library parking lot will have limited parking today from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. A total of 20 spaces will be unavailable for the day, (closures marked on map above). No parking signs are currently posted in the spots that are unavailable.

Library patrons and the public can utilize the employee parking spaces in the city hall/library lot without a permit for the day.

downtown city lot library city hall paso robles

Photo of lot by Anthony Reed.

During the partial closure, a city consultant will be performing drilling for test holes to determine the geotechnical character of the parking lot as part of a feasibility study for potentially installing a parking structure over the city hall parking lot.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon

Tweet
fb-share-icon

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.