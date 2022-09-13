City lot partially closed today for parking structure feasibility study

Library patrons can utilize employee parking spaces in lot today without a permit

– The Paso Robles City Hall and Library parking lot will have limited parking today from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. A total of 20 spaces will be unavailable for the day, (closures marked on map above). No parking signs are currently posted in the spots that are unavailable.

Library patrons and the public can utilize the employee parking spaces in the city hall/library lot without a permit for the day.

During the partial closure, a city consultant will be performing drilling for test holes to determine the geotechnical character of the parking lot as part of a feasibility study for potentially installing a parking structure over the city hall parking lot.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related