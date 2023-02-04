Lisa Hopkins named principal at Trinity Lutheran School

Hopkins selected unanimously by selection committee after nation-wide search

– Trinity Lutheran Church and School has announced the selection of Lisa Hopkins to serve as its next principal.

“After a nation-wide search, the selection committee unanimously selected Lisa as the best candidate,” says Mark Schudde, pastor of Trinity. Hopkins will take up the duties as Principal in June of 2023.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve Trinity Lutheran Church and School in this capacity,” Hopkins says, “I look forward to building Christ-centered relationships with our families and the community of Paso Robles as Trinity’s principal.”

Hopkins follows Principal Jane Fairbank who has served at Trinity School for 31 years. Principal Fairbanks first developed and directed Trinity Preschool program which grew to 100 preschoolers. In 2002, Fairbank took up the position of principal where she has served for the past 21 years.

Principal Fairbank will retire in June following the completion of this current school year.

Lutheran Elementary Schools number 808 institutions across the United States with four international schools. They rank only second to the Roman Catholic schools in numbers as private schools. Therefore, the Selection Committee had a broad spectrum of principal candidates to consider.

Lisa Hopkins has served 23 years as an educator in Paso Robles. Her first position was as an Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor at Paso Robles High School. Hopkins carried not only the position of teacher, but assisted in program management during her 13 years at PRHS.

For the past twelve years, Hopkins has taught at Trinity School at both the elementary level and the middle school level. In June of 2023 she will have completed the nationally known SLED Leadership and Administration Program, which is a year-long process that includes both in-person and self-led project learning under a mentor. Hopkins’ projects included curriculum review, and serving as mentor to a number of newer teachers at Trinity.

In addition to the SLED certificate, Hopkins has a bachelor of science degree, a master’s degree, and also teaching credentials all from Cal Poly. She has additional certifications in Clear Single Subject Teaching and Clear Specialist Instructional Credentials.

“Trinity has been blessed with exceptional staff over our 60-year history,” says David Marchell, congregation president. “While we will miss Jane and her leadership, we are confident that Lisa has the leadership skills, the heart, and the gifts to serve the Trinity Lutheran School families well into the future.”

