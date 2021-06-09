Little Big Town to perform at 2021 Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18

–The California Mid-State Fair on Wednesday announced that country music superstars Little Big Town have been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date, the fair said in a news release.

The Little Big Town concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s second-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $81.50 for general admission seating and $126.50 for reserved seating). Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale, the news release said. In following state and county safety guidelines, the overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Grammy, ACM, CMA, and AMA award-winning group, Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the Grammy-nominated “Little White Church.”

The bands breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush.” 2017’s, The Breaker, debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No.4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features their Grammy-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 Grammy-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

Critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated “The Daughters,” “Over Drinking,” and current single “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” are the latest from the band’s self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall which was released at the top of the Billboard Country Charts in January of 2020. To date “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” has reached global streams of over 160 million. Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards, and an Emmy award.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year it’s celebrating its 75th anniversary.

