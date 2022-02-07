Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 8, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Live fire training happening next week in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Live fire training happening next week in Paso Robles 

Posted: 5:50 am, February 7, 2022 by News Staff

Training happening Feb. 15-18 on Linne Road

– On Feb. 15 thru the 18, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will be performing a live fire training exercise at 3061 Linne Road in Paso Robles.

This training will allow firefighters to “gain valuable knowledge and practical fire experience in a safe environment, while also working with agencies throughout the county,” according to an announcement by the fire and emergency services department. “This is a unique opportunity for this type of regional training, which allows us to work with our neighboring agencies under non-emergency circumstances.”

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.