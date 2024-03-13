Live Oak Music Festival announces first headliners

Early-bird tickets available through March 15

– The 36th annual Live Oak Music Festival is set to kick off a weekend of musical celebration at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo from June 14 to June 16. KCBX, the event’s organizer, has unveiled its initial lineup, featuring Grammy Award-winning progressive bluegrass band Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway headlining on Friday, June 14, and Americana singer-songwriter John Craigie with The Coffis Brothers taking the stage on Sunday, June 16. Early bird tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase until March 15.

Returning to its traditional spot on Father’s Day Weekend, Live Oak 2024 promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages. “Live Oak 2024 marks a triumphant return to our cherished Father’s Day Weekend slot,” remarked KCBX General Manager Frank Lanzone. “It’s a tradition we’re thrilled to uphold, offering three days of exceptional music and festivities.”

The festival, a cornerstone of summer entertainment in San Luis Obispo County, serves as a fundraiser for KCBX Public Radio, showcasing a diverse range of musical genres including funk, bluegrass, soul, folk, jazz, Americana, and world music.

With 20 acts confirmed and more to come, attendees can anticipate captivating performances from a variety of renowned artists spanning multiple genres. Alongside Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and John Craigie with The Coffis Brothers, the lineup includes The Soul Rebels, Moon Hooch, Trish Toledo, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Young Dubliners, Jesse Dayton, Las Cafeteras, Miko Marks, Hot Buttered Rum, Melissa Carper, Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Los Tranquilos, Madeline Hawthorne, Jessi Carr, and Azere Wilson.

In addition to musical offerings, Live Oak Music Festival boasts a vibrant atmosphere filled with local cuisine, beverages, and activities for all ages, including talent shows, games, jamming workshops, and wine tasting.

Tickets are currently available for purchase, offering options for full festival access with camping privileges or single-day passes. Additionally, Thursday entry with camping is available for a nominal fee with the purchase of a full festival ticket.

Interested individuals can secure their spot at the festival’s website, www.liveoakfest.org, where they can find the full lineup of activities, campground maps, performer information, volunteer opportunities, and more.

The Live Oak Music Festival is a three-day festival held each year in mid-June. The festival serves as a major fundraiser for KCBX Public Radio, an NPR network station broadcasting from San Luis Obispo. Over 500 volunteers work together to create a unique atmosphere of music, art, and family fun.

