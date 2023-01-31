Live Oak Music Festival announces performers

Festival tickets go on sale Feb. 1

– Tickets for the Live Oak Music Festival’s 35th annual event —the 3rd at its new home at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo— are going on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., with adult tickets discounted for early bird pricing through March 31. “We’re happy to be back,” said KCBX General Manager Frank Lanzone, adding, “I hope those who missed attending in 2022 due to tickets selling out can get their tickets early this year.”

The festival is held every June to benefit KCBX Public Radio and features musicians performing a variety of genres, including funk, bluegrass, soul, folk, alternative rock, Americana, and world music. The three-day, family-friendly festival will take place Friday through Sunday, June 23 – 25, 2023. The Live Oak Music Festival will draw music aficionados of all ages to experience live concerts in a beautiful setting, with the county’s iconic volcanic peaks, the Morros, as the backdrop.

Thirteen acts have been confirmed for 2023 so far, with more to be announced. Performers include Neko Case (indie singer-songwriter), Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph (New Orleans funk jam band), Wild Child (indie folk pop), Cracker (alt-rock/Americana), Brothers Comatose (rowdy California string band), Próxima Parada (groovy California soul and R&B), Parker Millsap (Americana), Las Cafeteras (Afro-Mexican Americana futurism), Diggin’ Dirt (West Coast funk and soul), Carolyn Sills Combo (western swing/Americana), Shawn Clark and Ryan Delmore (folk and country gospel), Miss Leo & the Handsome Fellers (California soul grass), and Hot 45 (R&B). In addition to music, the festival offers a way to kick off summer with local food, wine, and beer for adults, and plenty of games, activities, and talent shows for children and teens.

“We’re excited to present such a diverse array of talented performers across so many genres of music,” KCBX Program Director and Live Oak Artistic Director Marisa Waddell, who works closely with Todd and Korie Newman of Good Medicine Presents, said, “We can’t wait to announce even more artists soon.”

A full festival ticket allows access to the festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with overnight camping throughout the park. Single-day tickets are also available for adults, teens (ages 13-17), and children (ages 4-12). Those who would like to enter and camp on Thursday, one day before the festivities begin, may do so for a minimal additional fee, with a full festival ticket.

Tickets are available at the festival’s website (www.liveoakfest.org), along with a map of the campground, photos and videos, and a schedule of performances and family activities.

