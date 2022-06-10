Live Oak sells out of camping passes, day tickets still available

KCBX reports brisk sales for first in-person fundraising festival since 2019

– KCBX Public Radio staff announced Tuesday that full festival passes, which allow for camping plus festival entry at El Chorro Regional Park Friday through Monday, have sold out in record time for the 34th Annual Live Oak Music Festival, being held for the first time in person since 2019. Single-day tickets are still available for those who wish to attend for a day or more without camping.

Headliners at Live Oak 2022 include Grammy-winning Los Angeles band, Los Lobos on Friday night June 17, legendary reggae band Third World on Saturday night, June 18, and Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen on Sunday evening, June 19.

The Live Oak Music Festival draws music aficionados of all ages to experience concerts in a beautiful setting with San Luis Obispo County’s iconic volcanic peaks, the Morros, as the backdrop. Benefitting KCBX Public Radio, Live Oak features musicians performing a variety of genres, including funk, soul, folk, jazz, roots rock, Americana, world music, and more.

In addition to music, the festival offers a way to kick off summer and celebrate Dad for Father’s Day with local cuisine, art and boutique vendors, local wine and beer, and activities for the entire family—including children, from toddlers to teens. A truly family-friendly festival at its core, Live Oak offers a Kids’ Camp with activities including tie-dye, henna, sushi and ravioli making, weaving, woodworking, and more. Events for kids of all ages include yoga, nature hikes, bird walks, aerialist performance, SLO Symphony petting zoo, story time, scavenger hunt, puppet show, children’s concerts, and the annual talent show for children and teens.

Live Oak Music Festival is largely volunteer-produced and some crews are still seeking volunteers, who receive a free ticket for their work. To sign up as a volunteer, adults should visit https://www.liveoakfest.org/volunteer-application-1 or click on “Join Us” on the festival homepage to find the link to sign up. There are many opportunities including shuttle driving, stage construction, catering, and security/safety.

In addition to the three headliners, festival performers include Dustbowl Revival (booty-shaking American roots music), Diggin Dirt (West Coast funk & soul), Orgōne (funk and soul), Jenny and the Mexicats (Latin fusion), The Mother Hips (California rock and soul), Southern Culture on the Skids (rockabilly southern surf rock), Steve Poltz (folky indie-rock), The Riverside (acoustic folk), Damon Castillo (soulful funky jazz and jam), Joe Craven and the Sometimers (Americana-jazz-fusion-acid erockgrass), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (soul jazz), National Park Radio (indie-folk Americana), SambaDá (Brazilian samba), Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters (soulful funk), Ynana Rose (singer-songwriter), and a dozen more. The full lineup is available at liveoakfest.org.

Day tickets to Friday, Saturday, or Sunday are available at liveoakfest.org, where you can also find information about the musicians, photos from past festivals, volunteer applications, and more information about what to expect.

For those who prefer a real bed to camping, Live Oak is located in close proximity to the cities of San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, which offer many accommodation options, including hotels ranging from corporate to boutique, budget-friendly motels, quaint inns, and family-owned bed and breakfasts.

All Live Oak Music Festival proceeds benefit KCBX Public Radio, serving San Luis Obispo, Southern Monterey, and Santa Barbara Counties.

Advertisement

Related