Live sensory/autism-friendly show at the library encourages reading

–Color your world with a live, high-energy music and comedy show for all ages on Thursday, June 17 at 11 a.m. “Reading Rocks” encourages reading and a love of books by engaging children (and adults) with songs, comedy, bubbles, and music technology. Best of all, it’s inclusive for all children, including those on the autism spectrum. Each song is designed to help them learn, dance, sing, and have fun, all while learning why reading is so important for their future and a great way to spend their free time.

Registration is required (one per household) to get the link to participate in this program. The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

