Livestock auction benefits SLO Food Bank: 31 steers, 5 hogs donated

Community-driven initiative results in locally grown meat donations for food insecurity

– The SLO Food Bank’s community-driven initiative during the California Mid-State Fair Livestock Auction resulted in a significant donation of locally grown meat to support the over 31,500 SLO County residents facing food insecurity each month.

At the forefront of this effort is The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, which contributed a substantial gift of $100,000 designated to purchase 4-H and FFA livestock at the Mid-State Fair. Powered by this gift, the SLO Food Bank purchased 22 head of steer during the live auction. The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation is a significant, longtime supporter of hunger relief efforts throughout Central California.

During the auction, livestock buyers learned about the needs in the community from event organizers and auctioneers, resulting in nine additional steers and five hogs being donated to support the SLO Food Bank’s hunger relief mission. These contributions – culminating in a donation of meat from 31 steers and five hogs – strengthen the SLO Food Bank’s ability to meet the nutritional needs of those experiencing hunger.

Additionally, Central Valley Meat/Harris Ranch Beef donated the cost of processing the steer, while Templeton/Visalia Livestock Market donated their time coordinating logistics, ensuring that each donation has the maximum impact on the community. The Simonin family also played a vital role in procuring protein for the SLOFood Bank at the Mid-State Fair. Joe Simonin, former board chair and current member of the SLO Food Bank Board of Directors, served as the organization’s proxy bidder and passionate advocate, and together with his family donated five hogs.

“The outpouring of support from The Wood Claeyssens Foundation, Central Valley Meat/Harris Ranch Beef, the Visalia Livestock Market as well as the Simonin family and the individuals and businesses who contributed, is nothing short of extraordinary,” Garret Olson, CEO of the SLO Food Bank said, “This inspiring display of local kindness underscores the strength of our community in addressing the urgent issue of hunger in SLO County. We are proud to be the caring conduits of high quality, locally grown food coming to the aid of our local neighbors.”

The SLO Food Bank extends its heartfelt gratitude to all individuals, businesses, and foundations that played a pivotal role in making this initiative a resounding success.

To learn more about resources offered by the SLO Food Bank or ways to get involved, visit www.slofoodbank.org.

