Livestock show held Saturday at Mid-State Fair

FFA and 4-H exhibitors from around the region show their animals

– The California Mid-State Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction was held Saturday morning. FFA and 4-H exhibitors from around the county showed their animals to buyers. Sales from the available results from the Sale of Champions totaled $133,411.

Current results are as follows:

Mariah Ramos, San Luis Obispo FFA, Supreme Champion Market Hog $5,940, Boneso Brothers, Lerno Construction, Inc.

Gavin Kirby, San Miguel 4-H, Reserve Supreme Champion Market Hog, $3,341, EQ-wine Covers.

Kendal Power, Atascadero FFA, FFA Reserve Champion Market Hog, $2,550, Dynasty Construction.

Karis Dadson, Rio Rancheros 4-H, 4H Reserve Champion Market Hog, $4,860, Atascadero Hay and Feed Dusi Livestock.

Lauryn English, Templeton FFA, Supreme Champion Market Lamb $5,040, California Compaction Equipment, Central Coast Eqpt. Repair, Llc, Jd Farming Inc., Will & Jalene John.

Quinn John, Templeton FFA, Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb $4,970, California Compaction Equipment, Central Coast Eqpt. Repair, Llc, Jd Farming Inc.

Delaney John, Mustang 4-H 4H Champion Market Lamb $4,842.50 Farm Credit West, KC Horse Transport.

Andrew Ryals, Ranchita Canyon 4-H, 4H Reserve Champion Market Lamb $4,704, Kings Oil Tools.

Ashley Hagen, Templeton FFA, Supreme Champion Market Goat $3,037.50 Basin Enterprises.

Nikhita Dhamrait, Independent, Reserve Supreme Champion Market Goat $3,024, Harmony Valley Creamery, La Lomita Ranch, La Lomita Wines.

Khloe Lombardo, Creston 4-H, 4H Champion Market Goat $2,139, Vineyard Professional Services (VPS).

Ryler Barnes, Creston 4-H, 4H Reserve Champion Market Goat $2,814, Hope Family Wines.

Braden Wheeler, Mustang 4-H, Supreme Champion Market Steer, $15,996, G Wiemann Construction, Raminha Construction, Inc.

Hailey Crawford, Templeton FFA, Reserve Supreme Champion Market Steer $8,775, Epoch Estate Wines.

Carrigan Sinton, Rio Rancheros 4-H, 4H Reserve Champion Market Steer $18,900, Santa Maria Valley Crop Service.

Kylie Stroud, Paso Robles FFA, FFA Reserve Champion Market Steer $12,078, Sinton Helicopters.

Aeven Sylvester, San Luis Obispo FFA, Supreme Champion Market Turkey $4,500, Adelaide Inn, Blacks Hatchery & Turkey Farm.

Holyn Sylvester, Canyon Country 4-H, Reserve Supreme Champion Market Turkey $3,500, R. Myers, Inc.

Mark Mitchell, Templeton FFA, 3rd Overall Market Turkey $4,400, Adler Belmont Group, Miller Drilling Company.

Holyn Sylvester, Canyon Country 4-H, 4th Overall Market Turkey, $3,750, Nerelli Welding, Inc.

Holyn Sylvester, Canyon Country 4-H, Supreme Champion Broiler Meat Pen, $2,600, Delta Liquid Energy

Holyn Sylvester, Canyon Country 4-H, Reserve Supreme Champion Broiler Meat Pen, $1,500, Atascadero Hay and Feed, Tanner Dye Livestock.

Miller Haase, Edna 4-H, 3rd Overall Broiler Meat Pen, $2,200, Harmony Valley Creamery, La Lomita Ranch, La Lomita Wines.

Jack Sylvester, Canyon Country 4-H, 4th Overall Broiler Meat Pen, $1,700, American Riviera Bank, Alberta Lewis, Bill & Susan Cochrane

Kate Harrington, San Miguel 4-H, Supreme Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, $2,250, Best Western Plus Black Oak.

Katelyn Hurl, Parkfield 4-H, Reserve Supreme Champion Rabbit Meat Pen $1,250, Tanner Dye Livestock.

Elizabeth Reed, Coast Union FFA, 3rd Overall Rabbit Meat Pen $1,500, David & Wendy Sylvester, Greg Moore Construction, Inc.

Katelyn Hurl, Parkfield 4-H, 4th Overall Rabbit Meat Pen, $1,250, Tanner Dye Livestock.

Sunday marked the last day of the California Mid-State Fair. Exact numbers for fair attendance and concert sales are expected to be released by the end of next week, but fair officials reportedly say this year brought in bigger crowds.

