Liz Smith appointed as People’s Self Help Housing director of compliance

–Liz Smith has been selected to serve as the new Director of Compliance for People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH).

“Liz has been leading our compliance efforts for over twenty years and serves as an incredible source of knowledge for our entire organization,” said Chief Operating Officer, Anna Miller. “Her expertise is invaluable and we look forward to seeing Liz continue to bring great value to her new role.”

As director of compliance, Smith ensures that for every PSHH development, the agency adheres to all stakeholder, program, and regulatory compliance requirements, beginning with either its acquisition or lease up and throughout its service life.

She is responsible for the specialized compliance duties that include tracking both internal and external audit schedules, reporting submission deadlines, completing internal file audits, notification and enforcement of policies and procedures, and providing compliance training to all property staff. Smith’s department also performs systems and internal control audits of policies and procedures to ensure we properly monitor programs prior to external audit reviews.

Originally joining the organization in 2006 as the only compliance expert, Smith now manages a department of three compliance specialists and one marketing and occupancy coordinator. Her over twenty years of experience in affordable housing, coupled with her institutional knowledge of PSHH has helped guide the organization through numerous industry and regulatory changes, and has professionalized her department into a regionally recognized industry leader.

Smith resides in Nipomo and enjoys spending time with family and friends, volunteer work, traveling to warm places, shopping, reading and playing games, and visiting Disneyland as often as possible. She has five children, one grandchild, a dog and two cats. Learn more at pshhc.org/leadership.

Share this post!

email

Related