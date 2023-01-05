Local accounting firm announces promotion

Filipponi has worked at the firm for 10 years

– Glenn Burdette, a Central Coast certified public accounting firm, this week announced that it has promoted employee Craig Filipponi to its executive team. Filipponi will assume the role of principal in the firm’s Paso Robles office where he has worked for 10 years.

“Craig achieved this career milestone through his unique blend of technical and leadership skills, as well as his sense of humor, bedside manner, and hometown roots,” said Glenn Burdette Principal Daniel O’Hare. “He is instrumental in driving our firm’s North County success and we enthusiastically welcome him to this position.”

From his years as a tax senior manager in Glenn Burdette’s Paso Robles office, Filipponi is, “known for his ability to dig deep into the tax code and help business owners solve complex tax problems.” He is a San Luis Obispo County native. He joined Glenn Burdette in 2012 after beginning his career with a Big 4 accounting firm in Silicon Valley.

“Craig has been an integral part of our success in serving our clients in the North County, especially working with all of our vineyard, winery, and brewery clients,” said Glenn Burdette Principal Fred Bogart. “We look forward to having him continue to flourish and serve all of our clients in his new role as a principal of the firm. A well-earned and deserving promotion.”

“I feel blessed to live and work in such a special place and to be a part of a team that performs at an exceptional level for our clients and community,” said Filipponi.

Glenn Burdette has offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Paso Robles. The company was formed in 1965, and in 2000, Glenn Burdette became the first CPA firm in California to be employee owned.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media