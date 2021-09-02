Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 2, 2021
Local agencies sending personnel to aid with Caldor Fire 

September 1, 2021

Photo courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Personnel will be assisting with evacuations, road closures, and other assistance

–On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deployed personnel to provide mutual aid assistance to El Dorado County, in response to the growing Caldor Fire.

Included in the deployment were 12 members of the sheriff’s office, along with seven members from allied county agencies including the San Luis Obispo Police Department, California Polytechnic State University Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, and the Atascadero Police Department.

Staff will be assisting with evacuations, road closures, and keeping the areas around the Caldor Fire secure.

