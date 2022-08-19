Local American Association of University Women branch hosting brunch

Brunch meeting will outline future meeting topics, focus on interest groups

– The Paso Robles Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites anyone who would like to learn more about the association to attend a Membership Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Paso Robles Association of Realtors conference room located at 1101 Riverside Ave., Unit A, in Paso Robles.

The brunch meeting will outline future meeting topics, focus on interest groups, and provide an opportunity for attendees to get acquainted with one another. To reserve a spot, contact Denise Surber at (805) 238-3150 or rdsurber@charter.net by Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Paso Robles AAUW provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors to continue their studies at the university level. It has a scholarship program for women resuming higher education after a break of two or more years. The branch also offers scholarships for girls completing 7th grade to attend Tech Trek, a week-long science and math camp held at a university campus over 100 miles away.

AAUW is a national organization founded in 1881 to promote professional and educational opportunities for women. Today, it continues to advocate for educational opportunities for women and girls. Among AAUW’s many activities for gender equity is the publication of research reports on women in education and the workplace, support for and celebration of academic and professional achievement of women, and advocating for laws to ensure continued opportunities and equal pay for women in the workplace. Individuals holding an associate or equivalent (e.g., RN), bachelor’s, or higher degree are eligible for AAUW membership.

