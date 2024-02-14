Local artist abroad on underwater photography adventure

Dale Evers is currently in the Philippines on an eight-week photo safari

– When the name Dale Evers comes up people typically associate his name with sculpture. Few people know that Evers has been pursuing underwater photography for well over 30 years.

The artist began his foray into underwater photography early on in his sculpture career to collect images of his subject matter. “I never felt good about creating my sculptures from other people’s photography,” said Evers. His early works were all about marine life. “I bought a 35mm Nikonos 5 Camera in the early 90s and became obsessed with the process/experience.”

Since that time Evers has amassed an impressive portfolio of marine-related images. Moreover, the artist has embraced the digital image and equipment. “With film I was limited to 36 photos per roll. I was always worried about running out of film. That problem is history now with the advent of the 32 gigabyte SD Card.”

Evers is currently in the Philippines on an eight week photo safari adding to his portfolio. With 7,000 Islands that comprise the Philippines, the ocean enthusiast is in the thick of photographic opportunity. The artist is gathering works for an early summer exhibition of his favorite images from his lifetime portfolio. The artist will be turning 69 years old this summer and it appears that he’s not interested in slowing down.

The artist will notify the community when he knows the exact date of his exhibition.

-By Steven D. Addi