Local launches ‘monstrous’ online store for creepy arts and collectibles 

Posted: 6:25 am, October 16, 2020 by News Staff

–What if Etsy went horror? No, that’s not the theme of a new B-movie, although it could be. It is a new online marketplace and community with a creepy twist that launched this year at CreepyCrafters.com, imagined and launched by North County artist Brad Golden.

The website caters to artists, crafters, fans, and collectors of the horror and Halloween genres, giving them a place to call home — not just for selling and shopping, but with a community built around the marketplace as well.

“I’m a Creepy Crafter myself with a background in building props for the Halloween industry,” said Golden. Pictured below is a giant, two-story scarecrow Golden designed and built that is now on display at the Winchester Mystery House, in San Jose, California during the Halloween season.

This giant, two-story scarecrow Golden designed and built is now on display at the Winchester Mystery House, in San Jose, California during the Halloween season. Courtesy photo.

“My vision is to create a huge community that brings artists and fans from all over the world together to celebrate Horror and Halloween art and collectibles.” He continued, “By building a niche online marketplace, these artisans are selling to a target market that is specifically looking for this style of art. Fans and collectors will delight in being able to shop in one place for such unique art and gifts like prints, sculptures, dolls, jewelry, candles, crocheted items, puppets and much, much more.”

Brad Golden

Artisans can set up a free account, then brand their online shop and sell their handmade wares. The marketplace earns a small commission on each sale. Additionally, later this year the site will offer auction functionality, giving vendors a second channel through which to offer their art.

“We’re so excited about Creepy Crafters and are looking forward to a dedicated marketplace for all the spooktacularly talented Horror and Halloween Artists and their incredible work in one place,” says L.A.-based artist Chad Briggs of Creep Baby Studio.

Check out handcrafted Halloween art and décor at www.creepycrafters.com.



