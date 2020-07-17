Local artist opens new downtown art gallery

–Paso Robles artist Deprise Brescia opened a new art gallery in Paso Robles. The gallery opened on Pine Street and 10th next to Hotel Cheval. The gallery is located in a corner of the building with a lot of windows and light. The signage went up Wednesday.

The gallery displays the work of five artists including stone jewelry by Carlotta Santa Cruz, glasswork and mobiles by Kelly Johnson, and rare wood designs by Rick Smucker.

The gallery is open every day but Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Brescia says, “If you are looking for something that is truly unique, this is a place to come check out.”

