Paso Robles News|Friday, July 17, 2020
You are here: Home » Business » Local artist opens new downtown art gallery
  • Follow Us!

Local artist opens new downtown art gallery 

Posted: 4:45 am, July 17, 2020 by News Staff

Kelly Johnson and Deprise Brescia.

Paso Robles artist Deprise Brescia opened a new art gallery in Paso Robles. The gallery opened on Pine Street and 10th next to Hotel Cheval. The gallery is located in a corner of the building with a lot of windows and light. The signage went up Wednesday.

The gallery displays the work of five artists including stone jewelry by Carlotta Santa Cruz, glasswork and mobiles by Kelly Johnson, and rare wood designs by Rick Smucker.

The gallery is open every day but Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Brescia says, “If you are looking for something that is truly unique, this is a place to come check out.”



Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.