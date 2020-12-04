Paso Robles News|Friday, December 4, 2020
You are here: Home » Politics » Local assemblyman says new stay-at-home-order is arbitrary and irrational
  • Follow Us!

Local assemblyman says new stay-at-home-order is arbitrary and irrational 

Posted: 7:29 am, December 4, 2020 by News Staff

Jordan Cunningham.

–Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement regarding Governor Newsom’s most recent Regional Stay-At-Home Order, which groups San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties in with Southern California Counties hundreds of miles away:

“The Governor’s most recent order, which will lead to a lockdown of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, is arbitrary, irrational, and bordering on punitive. As of now, we have plenty of hospital and ICU capacity here on the Central Coast. We cannot be shutting down local businesses – many of which have spent tens of thousands of dollars to retrofit their operation in order to comply with yesterday’s public health orders – because of limited ICU capacity in counties hundreds of miles from our community. There is no science-based, rational reason to group the Central Coast counties in with Los Angeles, Imperial, Riverside, or San Bernardino counties. His ‘Southern California’ region is twenty million people and 350 miles north to south.

“The Administration must alter this nonsensical regional map to better take into account our area’s unique situation and hospital bed capacity.”



Comments

Posted in:  Politics
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.