Local assemblyman votes to cut red tape for housing projects

–Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) recently announced he voted in favor of a bill to cut red tape for housing projects. Specifically, SB 10 (Wiener) allows a city or county to increase the number of housing units allowed on a residential parcel, or upzone, without having to conduct an Environmental Impact Report under the California Environmental Quality Act.

“We need to make sure our state is affordable for all generations. Without an increase in housing supply, we risk an unaffordable future,” said Cunningham. “Market-based solutions like SB 10 cut red tape and make it easier to build new units, and give an important tool to our local governments.”

According to a report by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the state needs 1.8 million new housing units by 2025 in order to adequately meet projected demand. Since 2015, however, the state has only averaged 80,000 new units a year – putting it far behind the pace it needs to meet.

