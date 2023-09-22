Local assemblywoman’s bills win legislative approval

Bills now move to governor’s desk

– Assemblywoman Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) this week announced that seven of her bills have passed the State Legislature and six are on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for his consideration. Addis bills that won legislative approval include legislation to help build student and senior housing and legislation to help survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

“I’m incredibly honored to work on behalf of the people of the Central Coast to pass these important measures,” Addis said. “This legislation will help the most vulnerable among us – including children and seniors. While I’m proud that we’ve made progress this year, there’s more we must and will do to continue to improve our Central Coast communities.”

Addis bills that await consideration by Governor Newsom include:

AB 452: Justice for Survivors of Child Sex Abuse – Removes barriers that prevent minors who have experienced sexual abuse from seeking justice against their abusers and the institutions that concealed or ignored their claims.

AB 839: Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly – Expands funding eligibility for residential care facilities to reduce borrowing costs and support affordable, senior living communities.

AB 318: Mobilehomes Residency Law Protection Program – Extends the Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Program, thereby allowing a vulnerable and often ignored population of Californians their right to seek justice.

AB 370: Biliteracy Advancement Act – Allows flexibility for English learners to demonstrate their multi-lingual competency when applying for the State Seal of Biliteracy.

AB 1123: Paid Parental Leave Act – Enables CSU employees to take an academic term of paid parental/family leave.

AB 840: CSU Tied-House Exemption Program – Widens sponsorship opportunities for small businesses and CSU campuses (including those at Cal Poly and CSUMB) which will help support various campus programs.

In July, Governor Newsom signed Addis’ AB 358, which streamlines the approval of new community college student housing by exempting architectural plans from specified state approvals. AB 358 will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Thursday, Sept. 14 marks the final day of the first year of the 2023-24 legislative session. The legislature will be in recess until Jan. 2024. At that time, lawmakers can submit new legislation for consideration and continue work on bills that did not win approval by this week.

Dawn Addis was elected to the California State Assembly in 2022 to represent the coastal 30th Assembly District, which includes large portions of San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties and the southeastern area of Santa Cruz County.

