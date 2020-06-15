Paso Robles News|Monday, June 15, 2020
Local athlete drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays 

Posted: 3:48 am, June 15, 2020

–Paso Roblan Hunter Barnhart was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft. Barnhart played football and baseball for Paso Robles and St. Joseph Catholic High School in Santa Maria.

The right-handed pitcher was taken #96 overall in the draft. When baseball resumes, he will likely be sent to a rookie camp. The Rays have minor league clubs in Durham, Montgomery, Charlotte, Bowling Green, Hudson Valley, and Princeton, in descending order. Barnhart previously committed to Arizona State.



