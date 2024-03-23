Local author to lead Wildflower Talk and Walk series

Two-part series to take place April 12 and 13

– The Paso Robles City Library is set to host a Wildflower Talk and Walk enrichment series on April 12 and 13, featuring local author and flora expert Doris Lance.

The first part of the series, Wildflower Talk, will take place on Apr. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room. Lance will lead a presentation covering topics such as identifying flowers, locating wildflower hiking trails, nature journaling, and insights from her book, “Botanical Reflections.”

Lance, an Emeritus instructor at Cuesta College and a seasoned flora expert, has traversed thousands of miles internationally. Her adventures, ranging from Death Valley to Patagonia Chile, inspired her book, “Botanical Reflections,” which features botanical illustrations, quotes, and journal prompts aimed at fostering mindfulness, nature journaling, and wildflower sketching.

“I’m excited to introduce and share how my intense love for wildflowers developed into capturing my days in words and pictures,” said Lance.

The second part of the series, Wildflower Walk, will occur on Apr. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. Lance will lead participants through a guided, ADA-friendly walk, offering a hands-on opportunity to practice the discussion points from the preceding day’s talk. While attendance at the Wildflower Talk is recommended, it is not required.

“Please join us at the library as we welcome wildflower season, and Doris, who is such a passionate local author and adventurer, as she shares her experience and knowledge of the natural world,” said Outreach Services Librarian Taylor Worsham.

The library will cover participants’ entry fees into the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. Registration for both events is free but required at www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

