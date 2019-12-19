Local author Elizabeth Aires writes book on the power of meditation

A pragmatic guide to the practice of meditation with the plan of achieving more happiness, calm and insight

–In a newly published book, Templeton resident and author Elizabeth Aires convinces you of what one may already suspect – the importance of regular meditation. Her book, The Art of Silence: A Guide to Mediation for the Western Mind, Aires shares her insights into this age-old practice that has found its way into the modern boardrooms and living rooms of our time.

Aires, herself a long-time mediator, writes from personal experience as well as from a wealth of knowledge based on her research into both modern science and ancient teachings. She brings her perspective and expertise to the page with this valuable guide to the practice of mindfulness and meditation.

The book explores the numerous reasons why meditation is an integral part of a healthy life, ranging from a desire for greater calm and focus to more esoteric intentions such as greater insight into the concept of the “self.” Aires believes that meditation can deliver many benefits including an increased sense of empathy, a decrease in anxiety, as well as the ability to maintain greater attention (mindfulness) and emotional balance.

The Art of Silence: A Guide to Meditation covers the benefits and objectives of the practice and is, as well, a how-to manual on the art of meditation, delivered in a way that combines the rational, logical conscious mind with the unconscious, intuitive, non-linear frame of mind.

Delving into topics that include neuroplasticity, our divided brain, and the concept of the Middle Way, Aires maintains that meditation can ultimately lead an individual to a life filled with greater satisfaction and happiness.

Elizabeth Aires has been devoted to the practice of meditation for over 40 years. She’s studied Transcendental Mediation and currently practices Vipassana meditation techniques. She is a student of Lo Ban Pai, an internal energy cultivation technique, as taught by intuitive empath Lujan Matus. For 30 years she taught in the educational field, specializing in reading, reading disabilities and dyslexia. The Art of Silence – A Guide to Meditation for the Western Mind is based on her research as well as many years of personal experience.

