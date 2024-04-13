Local author hosting book signing at Seashell Cellars

– Author Kelly Simmerman will unveil her debut novel, The Journal Effect, at a book signing at Seashell Cellars in Paso Robles on April 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. Drawing inspiration from her eclectic career and love for storytelling, Simmerman’s novel takes readers on an emotional journey through the intertwined lives of a family, exploring the depths of their past through the discovery of forgotten journals.

Kelly Simmerman, a book enthusiast turned author, began her literary journey surrounded by the enchanting shelves of her Santa Fe, New Mexico bookstore. With over 300 articles in various magazines, her passion for writing blossomed into a career. Simmerman’s digital footprint shines on Medium and her blog, Roaming Paso Robles, while her commitment to social impact is reflected in her work on child abuse training programs. Residing in Denver, Col., and Paso Robles, she says she finds joy in family moments and the scenic landscapes of both locations.

In The Journal Effect, Simmerman weaves a poignant narrative around Chelsea, whose life takes a transformative turn as she discovers a series of journals left behind by her late grandmother. The journals, a testament to decades of untold stories, become Chelsea’s guide through a labyrinth of family secrets and hidden truths. Simmerman “merges the ordinary with the extraordinary,” exploring themes of child abuse, betrayal, loss, and the lasting impact of the past on the present.

The novel invites readers to reflect on their own family histories as Chelsea’s journey challenges preconceived notions of belonging and love.

