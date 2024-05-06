Local author hosting book signing

Cindy Wittstrom releases memoir on bipolar illness

– Local author Cindy Wittstrom will host a book signing and “meet the author” chat on May 10 during the Life House open house happening from noon to 3 p.m. at Life House, located at 5850 West Mall Road in Atascadero. Wittstrom’s book, When The Brakes Fail, is a 150-page memoir that illuminates her experience with bipolar illness. (www.cindywittstrom.com)

In addition to the book signing, the wellness open house will include speakers on the art of “self-care” through reiki, music, drawing, and a drum circle.

“My journey with bipolar illness has woven itself in and out of my life for 40 years,” said Wittstrom who co-published the book with Gatekeeper Press. “My goal is to give readers an opportunity to understand that this illness, similar to any illness, can be managed and maintained, and to help its victims and their families discover a path forward.”

She added that her story is particularly relevant for today’s society because the illness is so misunderstood, and she hopes to provide a forum for understanding the myths, the injustices, and the stigma.

When The Brakes Fail is now available on Amazon.com in paperback for $15.99, and may also be found in ebook and audible formats.

