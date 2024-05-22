Local author releases comic book collecting, buying guide

– John Crippen, a comic book collector and author from Atascadero, has written a pocket guide to assist others in managing their collections. Crippen, who has been collecting comics for many years, says he recently considered how he would pass his collection on to his family. Concerned that none of his family members share his interest in comic books, Crippen decided to create a list of instructions to help them manage the collection.

Recognizing that other collectors might have similar concerns, Crippen wrote: “The Killer Pocket Guide To Buying, Selling And Collecting Comics.” This guide covers various aspects of comic book collecting, including buying, selling, valuing, grading, marking, storing, and shipping comics. The book is designed to help beginners understand the basics of comic book collecting and provide resources for those who inherit collections.

Crippen has previously published four photography books, a wine guide, a graphic novel, and a book about his Golden Retriever titled “Ranger The Bodacious Beach Dog.” His new book was published on May 6 and is available on Amazon.

“I think the first thing that got me into collecting comic books was the great artwork and action,” said Crippen, “Marvel is my favorite publisher, but I like some DC, Image, and Valiant characters as well. I love the silver and bronze era the most, especially when Chris Claremont took over writing the X-Men. I actually have a clean copy of GSX #1. Hands down, the X-Men are my favorite, and I can’t wait to see them in the MCU.”

He also mentioned his future plans, saying, “Right now the book is only available online through Amazon, but I’m going to reach out to local shops soon. I’m not sure what my next project will be, but I’m thinking about doing another book on my dog. My first book is ‘Ranger The Bodacious Beach Dog,’ and I’d like to explore some of his other activities.”

Crippen shared his favorite comic book story, saying, “My favorite story is from 1975 when Chris Claremont introduced characters like Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, and Illyana Rasputin. The same issue is also the second full appearance of Wolverine!”

Crippen advised comic book enthusiasts, “Buy what you love, and you can’t go wrong.”

The book can be found on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D3LS677G.

