Local author’s book named ‘one of the best indie books of 2022’

The winners and finalists will be honored June 24 at a gala event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC

– The Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group recently named Drink Your Words by Carolyn Dismuke as one of the best indie books of 2022. Dismuke’s book is the finalist in the Non-Fiction category in the contest, the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors.

The winners and finalists will be honored June 24 at a gala event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, coinciding with the American Library Association Annual Conference. Organizers of this year’s gala hope to livestream some or all of the awards ceremony portion of the event on Facebook, commencing at approximately 5:40 pm Eastern Time at

https://www.facebook.com/NextGenerationIndieBookAwards. Videos of the 2020 and 2021 events have been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are judged by leaders of the indie book publishing industry, including many with long careers at major publishing houses.

About the book

Growing up in Silicon Valley, Carolyn Dismuke always thought a high-tech career was her dream, but then she discovered her passion. A fulfilling career in the city and an active social life had convinced California native Dismuke that she was living the dream, but her life changed when she drove by vineyards on back roads. She became a diligent student in a world-renowned wine studies program, where she mastered the classic regions. Eight chapters on France and seven on Italy left her salivating for more. Yet only one chapter on California compelled her to pack her wanderlust and set out to live in a different region every month to soak in all the juicy details.

Drink Your Words chronicles her journey through the Golden State’s appellations, highlighting vineyard details and travel tips. As she encounters a growing number of creative winemaking characters, she sees reflected in them her own creativity, bubbling up inside her, struggling to be heard. It’s an inspirational memoir for anyone dying to follow their passion. It’s a helpful guide through California wine country for those who want to road-trip vicariously.

The book is available on sites such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Goodreads.

For more information about the author visit her website carolyndismuke.com.

