Local authors share combined experience in new book on finding peace

‘Peace Be with You: Tools and Thoughts to Guide You from Anxiety to Serenity’ available now

– San Luis Obispo County locals Garrett J. Andrew and Linda Abbott Trapp have recently released a new book titled “Peace Be with You: Tools and Thoughts to Guide You from Anxiety to Serenity.” The book addresses current issues and offers hope to readers through the combined experience of the two authors who have experiences in counseling, coaching, preaching, writing, and leading people on a journey to peace. Andrew is the pastor of Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, and Trapp is a retired educator and counselor and an active artist.

The book offers simple and practical tools for personal growth, as well as recommendations for improving one’s outlook, relationships, and effectiveness in meeting the challenges of daily life. It is a timely and short book that can be used either alone or with groups. It includes a questionnaire to help readers begin their journey to peace by examining their emotions and understanding the moment. Each chapter of the book has two parts, one written by Andrew and the other by Trapp. Both authors offer their different voices and experiences on sensitive topics, but they are headed in the same direction.

The book is illustrated with ten of Trapp’s abstract watercolor paintings, providing readers with an opportunity for further reflection on the topic at hand.

“Peace Be with You: Tools and Thoughts to Guide You from Anxiety to Serenity” is available in hardcover, softcover, and e-book formats. The book can be purchased at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

