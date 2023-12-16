Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 16, 2023
Local aviation firm gives scholarships for aspiring aviators 

Posted: 6:22 am, December 16, 2023 by News Staff

Local aviation service provider donates to fund scholarships for aspiring aviators

Contribution was funded as part of ACI Jet’s annual, ’12 Days of Christmas at ACI Jet’ campaign

ACI Jet, an aviation services provider in San Luis Obispo County, has announced the funding of a $2,500 student scholarship in collaboration with the Estrella Warbirds Museum. This contribution was funded as part of ACI Jet’s annual, “12 Days of Christmas at ACI Jet” campaign, where the company identifies and supports local or aviation-themed charitable initiatives.

For this year’s initiative, ACI Jet selected the Youth Aviation Club at Estrella Warbirds Museum due to its longstanding dedication to fostering interest in aviation and its diverse opportunities among local students. The club plays a pivotal role in guiding students towards the new Cuesta College Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) program, a joint endeavor established by ACI Jet in partnership with San Luis Obispo County officials and college administrators.

The Youth Aviation Club scholarship aims to empower local students who demonstrate a fervent passion for pursuing a career in aviation, coupled with active engagement in the program.

In prior years, scholarship recipients from local high schools have gone on to attain various aviation licenses and continue to serve as program advisors.

“The Estrella Warbirds Museum’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of aviation enthusiasts aligns with our values at ACI Jet. We are thrilled to continue our support of them and their efforts to inspire young minds in our community,” said Luke Newlon, general manager of ACI Jet’s Paso Robles Airport FBO.

To learn more about the Estrella Warbirds Museum and the Youth Aviation Club, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

 

