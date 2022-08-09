Local band playing at Templeton Concerts In The Park

The Counterfeit Kings perform Wednesday at 6 p.m.

– A local musical group, The Counterfeit Kings, will be playing at Templeton Concerts In The Park Series this week.

The music starts on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton.

The group plays modern rock from the 1990s to today with band members Ty Christensen, David Chock, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding.

Bring your family and friends (but no dogs) to Templeton Park with low-back lawn chairs and blankets. Sit back, relax, and enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concerts each week, there will be approved vendors with food and beverages available for purchase in the park.

All concerts are free thanks to concert sponsors.

Advertisement

Related