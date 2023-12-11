Local bank participating in several holiday initiatives

Bank encourages community members to participate in these initiatives

– American Riviera Bank is gearing up for a season of giving as the holiday approaches, with a series of initiatives aimed at making a difference in the local community. As part of the holiday spirit, the bank is actively participating in several programs.

In partnership with the SLO County Probation Department, the bank is involved in the Christmas Angels program. Each Angel represents a child encountered by the department, with community members invited to choose an angel at the Paso Robles branch and help fulfill a child’s Christmas wish.

The bank is also participating in Operation Santa, an initiative organized by the SLO Department of Social Services. Operation Santa fulfills the wishes of local children from low and moderate-income families, foster children, and seniors in San Luis Obispo County. American Riviera Bank’s SLO branch is accepting gift cards to brighten the holiday season for those in need.

In Santa Barbara County, American Riviera Bank supports the United Way Holiday Gift Drive, a community-driven initiative bringing smiles to individuals and families during the holiday season. This year, the bank’s team members sponsored eight socioeconomically disadvantaged students in Santa Maria, purchasing 100 gifts for the drive. United Way collaborates with schools and organizations to select families in greatest need each year.

Across all Santa Barbara County branch locations, American Riviera Bank is joining also forces with Toys for Tots, collecting new, unwrapped toys to bring joy to children during the holiday season. Donations can be made at any branch from Montecito to Goleta.

