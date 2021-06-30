Local bank receives new name, new signage

Founders Bank is now Premier Valley Bank

–Founders Bank of Paso Robles received new signage Tuesday. The bank has been renamed Premier Valley Bank.

Lo Eastman is President and CEO of Premier Valley Bank. “For the past several years, our banking teams have operated under three brand names across Central California,” he said. “We’ve decided it’s now the right time to unify our brand across all of our California locations.”

Premier Valley Bank is a member of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. PVB has branches in Fresno, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Groveland. That includes the former Founders Banks as well as Yosemite Bank.

Although the signage and bank materials may change, current hours, services offered and account numbers remain the same. All debit cards, online/mobile banking credentials, and account terms will remain the same.

Because of some recent promotions, the branch in Paso Robles is looking for a new teller, so there may be a new face inside, but the other personnel remains the same.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email