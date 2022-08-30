Local blood bank’s supply falls by nearly 50-percent

New FDA update enables more people to donate

– Continued strong patient needs for blood have reportedly depleted local blood bank Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50-percent since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage along the Central Coast and across the country.

As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer donors are typically available, the nonprofit blood services provider to over 22 hospitals locally and about 900 hospitals nationwide, urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks.

“Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”

The emergency shortage is acute for type O, which is the most frequently transfused blood type. In recent days, O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just one day’s supply, according to the blood bank. Appointments for all blood types are needed to achieve a sufficient four-day supply of all blood types.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently changed eligibility requirements; previously, donors were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland, or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), also known as mad cow disease. Now, these donors are eligible to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.

“We are eager to welcome those donors who have recently become eligible to give blood due to the FDA’s updated guidance,” said Susan Noone, Vitalant regional director. “We also encourage everyone who at one time may have been told they couldn’t give blood to take another look at current eligibility requirements, as this is just one of several updates over the past few years.”

To check eligibility criteria, make an appointment and help save lives, please visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Upcoming Blood Drives in the San Luis Obispo/Santa Maria area:

Sept. 1, Nipomo, Trilogy Central Coast, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, 12:30 – 6 p.m.

Sept. 6, Paso Robles, Camp Roberts Satcom, 18000 East Perimeter Road, 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Sept. 6, Atascadero, Springhill Suites, 900 El Camino Real, 1 – 5 p.m.

Sept. 7, Morro Bay, Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way, 1 – 6 p.m.

Sept. 8, Paso Robles, Oxford Suites, 800 4th Street, 1 – 6 p.m.

Sept. 9, Atascadero, Subway, 8789 El Camino Real, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sept. 11, Santa Maria, St. Louis De Montfort, 1190 E. Clark Avenue, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 11, Arroyo Grande, St. Patrick’s Church, 501 Fair Oak Avenue, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sept. 20, San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo Elks, 222 Elks Lane, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sept. 21, Lompoc, 100 E. Locust Avenue, 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 26, San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly, On Campus, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sept. 27, Cambia, Sea Chest Restaurant, 6216 Moonstone Beach Drive, 1 – 6 p.m.

The donor can also give at one of four Vitalant donation centers along the Central Coast including one in San Luis Obispo at 4119 Broad Street, and one in Santa Maria at 1770 S. Broadway.

