Local boutique donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fundraising weekend brings in over $5,000

– Since 2016, Ambiance Boutiques, with locations in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo has supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County’s youth mentoring programs with fundraising weekends. Each year, a percentage of their sales benefit the nonprofit, and on the weekend of Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, they raised over $5,000, a record donation. This brings their lifetime total donations to well over $16,000.

These funds will now serve as building blocks for brighter futures for children and youth in San Luis Obispo County. Every dollar goes directly to support local mentor relationships that are the bedrock of resilience and self-confidence.

“At Ambiance we love helping women find confidence in their clothing—but we also find joy in giving back to the community that supports us,” Ambiance Boutiques owner Kannyn January states, “Partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County gives us the opportunity to help create promising futures for children in our community. We believe that everyone needs a mentor to look up to, and Big Brothers Big Sisters does an amazing job at creating those bonds. We’re happy to partner with such a wonderful organization!”

Share To Social Media