Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Local Boy Scouts decorate town with American flags for President's Day
Local Boy Scouts decorate town with American flags for President’s Day 

Posted: 8:48 am, February 16, 2021 by News Staff

Local-boy-scouts-decorate-downtown-with-flags-IMG-7534

–Local Boy Scouts decorated downtown Paso Robles with American flags on Monday for President’s Day. Schools, banks, public facilities, and some businesses closed on Monday to recognize the holiday. Paso Robles Boy Scout Troop 60 has long made a tradition of posting flags throughout the city on patriotic holidays.

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February. Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, the holiday became popularly known as Presidents’ Day after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act, an attempt to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers. While several states still have individual holidays honoring the birthdays of Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and other figures, Presidents’ Day is now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.

–History.com



