Local branch of NAACP to host rally in response to ‘white pride’ banner

Rally is Wednesday on local highway overpass

– On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County branch of the National Association for The Advancement of Colored People plans to actively participate in a rally in partnership with Little Queer Paso, demonstrating the community’s rejection of the “Embrace White Pride” banner recently displayed on the Vineyard Drive overpass on the U.S. 101 in Templeton. The rally will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the site at which the banner was displayed.

“The NAACP will call out all such expressions of ‘white pride’ for what they are – barely veiled encouragements to bigotry and race-based animosity,” Tobin Johnson, the president of the SLO branch of the NAACP said.

“Our goal is to support those who are the victims of racial discrimination and other forms of prejudice. We are proud to join with the Little Queer Paso and other community groups in drowning out the voices of hatred with calls for unity and understanding.

“San Luis Obispo County is a place for inclusivity, growth, and prosperity- not discrimination. Our mission is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.”

The NAACP is one of the nation’s preeminent civil rights organizations, founded in 1909 and dedicated to resisting all forms of racial discrimination. The San Luis Obispo County branch of the NAACP has over 250 members. For more information about this and other events, or for information on becoming a member of the oldest civil rights organization in the country visit https://naacpslocty.org/.

