Local business helps homeless shelter move to new location

Shelter able to save costs on the move to put towards services

– The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a community resource for safe and secure shelter to meet the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has a new look in Paso Robles, and the long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of the repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.

Central Coast Moving was founded in 2015 by CEO Austin Yarborough, “Central Coast Moving strives to be an industry-leading company through outstanding customer service and dynamic growth,” says Yarborough, “The company is continuing to grow exponentially, relocating more and more families throughout the Central Coast as well as the United States.”

Central Coast Moving had a chance to give back, and Yarborough rose to the challenge. Offering to bring his team and equipment to the shelter, he led the staff in moving all of the beds, dressers, desks, tables, and more.

“Austin and his team were friendly, helping, and hardworking. I can’t believe how smooth it went and we can’t say thank you enough. The team was amazing and we would recommend their services to anyone,” said Operations and Client Services Manager for ECHO Kate Swarthout.

Because of this donation from Central Coast Moving Company, ECHO was able to transition the funds they would have spent on the move and put it towards resources and services such as meals, case management, shelter, and more.

